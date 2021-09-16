ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Südzucker Sees Strong Growth In Profits In Second Quarter

Published on Sep 16 2021 9:20 AM in A-Brands tagged: Sugar / Sales / profit / Südzucker / World News / Second-Quarter Report

Südzucker Sees Strong Growth In Profits In Second Quarter

Südzucker, Europe's largest sugar producer, has said that its second-quarter operating profits and sales rose strongly as its core sugar business improved its performance.

In an advance earnings release, Südzucker reported a 25% increase in group operating profits for the three months to the end of August to about €85 million ($100 million). Sales rose 10% to €1.84 billion.

The sugar business posted quarterly operating profits of about €7 million against a loss of €42 million in the same period last year.

Südzucker had said in July it hoped its results would improve on expectations the economic impact of the pandemic would subside.

'Improvement In The Sugar Sector'

"We have achieved an improvement in the sugar sector partly because of our cost cutting and improved sugar prices,” a Südzucker spokesman told Reuters.

“We said at the beginning of the current financial year that we hoped to achieve operating profits in our sugar sector of between zero to 100 million euros and this remains our expectation.”

“The overall sugar market outlook is still uncertain because of the pandemic. But we are hoping that more progress will be made in combating the pandemic in coming months.”

Sugar futures hit their highest in over four years in August on fears of a reduced crop in Brazil.

Outlook

Advertisement

The company repeated its forecast for group operating profits in its 2021/22 fiscal year of between €300 and €400 million against €236 million in the previous year.

'Despite expected decreasing effects from the corona pandemic, there are still risks linked to the pandemic in business year 2021/22,' it said. 'The respective economic and financial impact and duration is still difficult to assess.'

Südzucker's full quarterly results will be released on 14 October.

The company's group operating profit dropped to €49 million ($57.79 million) in the first quarter ended 31 May in its 2021/22 year, down from €61 million last year.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Associated British Foods Reports 'Lower Than Expected' Primark Sales

Associated British Foods Reports 'Lower Than Expected' Primark Sales
Shelf Space Up For Grabs When New HFSS Regulations Come In, Says IRI

Shelf Space Up For Grabs When New HFSS Regulations Come In, Says IRI
India Expected To Withdraw Sugar Export Subsidies From New Season

India Expected To Withdraw Sugar Export Subsidies From New Season
Unusual Frosts In Brazil To Affect Sugar Output, Analysts Say

Unusual Frosts In Brazil To Affect Sugar Output, Analysts Say
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Primark Pledges To Cut Environmental Impact Thu, 16 Sep 2021

Primark Pledges To Cut Environmental Impact
New Jersey Set To Shed $182m Unilever Assets Over Ben & Jerry's Boycott Thu, 16 Sep 2021

New Jersey Set To Shed $182m Unilever Assets Over Ben & Jerry's Boycott
Nestlé Launches Garden Gourmet Sensational Range In UK Supermarkets  Thu, 16 Sep 2021

Nestlé Launches Garden Gourmet Sensational Range In UK Supermarkets 
Valio Builds Distribution Network In South-East Asia With DKSH Wed, 15 Sep 2021

Valio Builds Distribution Network In South-East Asia With DKSH
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN