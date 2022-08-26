Tate & Lyle Expands Sustainable Stevia Programme

Ingredients maker Tate & Lyle has expanded its sustainability programme for stevia, a plant-derived low-calorie sweetener, by enrolling new farmers in China.

The programme, in partnership with Earthwatch, will support participating farmers to implement best practices identified in its 2019 stevia life-cycle-analysis and verified in its 2021 on-farm pilot.

Tate & Lyle Stevia Production Programme

Tate & Lyle has partnered with environmental charity Earthwatch Europe, and is working with Nanjing Agricultural University in East China, to develop the programme, which aims to ensure that the stevia industry grows sustainably.

Commenting on the programme, Nick Hampton, chief executive of Tate & Lyle, said, "Supporting sustainable agriculture is front and centre of our plans to deliver on our commitment to be carbon net zero by 2050, to help our customers deliver on their carbon reduction commitments and to build a thriving farming community.

"Our stevia programme in China epitomises our purpose in action and is laying the groundwork for the sustainable development of the stevia industry."