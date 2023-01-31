Tate & Lyle Launches New Brand Identity

Ingredients firm Tate & Lyle has announced the launch of its new brand identity, which aims to promote the company as a 'purpose-led, growth-focused speciality food and beverage solutions business.'

The company will focus on a new narrative – Science, Solutions and Society. The rebrand includes a new logo, typography, new imagery as well as a new narrative and tone of voice, the company said.

'Rooted In Science'

"Our commitment to ‘Science, Solutions, Society’ was born out of a deep understanding of our purpose transforming lives through the science of food," commented Nick Hampton, chief executive, Tate & Lyle.

"After all, everything Tate & Lyle does is rooted in science. It’s through R&D and innovation, our understanding of the science of food, that we have the greatest impact, not only by supporting healthy living through our ingredients and solutions but because, by growing our business, we can also have a wider positive impact on our communities and the planet."

Hampton added that the new identity "truly reflects who we now are as a business and our ambition for the future, building on over 160 years of innovation."

Research Project Into Sustainable Food Choices

In October, Tate & Lyle announced its support for a new three-year research project by the University of Aberdeen’s Rowett Institute aimed at helping people to make healthier, more sustainable food choices.

The Rowett Institute was awarded funding of £1.6 million (€1.82 million) from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) for the project, which will investigate how issues around poverty, food insecurity and obesity may affect shopping habits.

As a food and drink ingredient solutions supplier on the panel, Tate & Lyle will provide industry insight on reformulation, as well as share its expertise on nutrition.

