52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Tate & Lyle Sees Lower Annual Revenue On Softer Demand

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Tate & Lyle Sees Lower Annual Revenue On Softer Demand

British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc has forecast its annual revenue to come in 'slightly' below year-ago levels, as softer demand and persistent de-stocking by customers weighed.

'In Food & Beverage Solutions, volume and revenue were lower [...] due to a combination of softer consumer demand and customer de-stocking,' the company said in a trading statement.

Tate & Lyle, the ingredient supplier to Splenda, a non-sugar sweetener that goes into Diet Coke and other sugar-free drinks, retained its annual core profit growth forecast of 7% to 9%.

Volume Growth

The company, which is one of the world's biggest producers of sweeteners including high fructose corn syrup, expects renewal of customer contracts for 2024 to deliver a sequential improvement in volume growth as the year progresses.

After phasing of some customer orders from December, Tate & Lyle witnessed good volume growth last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The London-listed firm reported a 4% year-on-year decline in revenue for the third quarter ending on December 31. This decrease was attributed primarily to softer demand and the timing of orders, which were shifted into the fourth quarter.

'Resilient Performance'

“Tate & Lyle delivered resilient performance in challenging market conditions," commented Nick Hampton, the company's chief executive.

"The strategic repositioning of Tate & Lyle to focus on speciality food ingredients, and the investments we have made to strengthen our ingredient portfolio and solutions expertise, have positioned us well to benefit from the long-term trends towards healthier, tastier and more sustainable food and drink.”

Tate & Lyle said that expects revenue to be slightly lower than the prior year, while maintaining unchanged EBITDA growth of 7% to 9%.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Campbell Appoints Anthony Kyles As Chief Customer Officer Of Meals And Beverages Unit
Campbell Appoints Anthony Kyles As Chief Customer Officer Of Meals And Beverages Unit
2
A-Brands

Coffee Group JDE Peet's Posts Surprise Growth In 2023 Operating Profit
Coffee Group JDE Peet's Posts Surprise Growth In 2023 Operating Profit
3
A-Brands

Danone Planning To Sell Russian Operations: Report
Danone Planning To Sell Russian Operations: Report
4
A-Brands

Mutti Earmarks €100m For Expansion And New Products
Mutti Earmarks &euro;100m For Expansion And New Products
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com