The Coca-Cola Company Names John Murphy As President And CFO

The Coca-Cola Company has announced the appointment of John Murphy as the president and chief financial officer of the company, effective 1 October 2022.

Murphy, who currently serves as executive vice president and finance chief, will take over the role of president following the retirement of Brian Smith.

Smith has served as president and chief operating officer of The Coca-Cola Company since 2019 and will remain with the company as a senior executive through February 2023.

“Brian has made innumerable contributions to the Coca-Cola system during his 25 years with the company,” said James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. “I thank him for his service and, on behalf of the company, wish him all the best.”

John Murphy

Murphy has served as the company’s finance chief since 2019 and is responsible for mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, global strategy, tax, treasury, audit, accounting and controls, reporting and analysis, real estate and risk management.

As president and CFO, he will take on additional duties, including oversight of global ventures; platform services; online-to-offline (O2O) digital transformation; and customer and commercial leadership, the company noted.

“John has been a vital business partner and leader at the company,” Quincey said. “As president and CFO, John’s new role will be instrumental in driving critical, enterprise-wide imperatives across the Coca-Cola system.”

In 1988, Murphy joined Coca-Cola as an international internal auditor and moved to Coca-Cola Japan as executive assistant to the CFO in 1991.

