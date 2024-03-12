Anora Appoints Stein Eriksen As New Finance Chief

Nordic drinks group Anora has appointed Stein Eriksen as its new chief financial officer and member of its executive management team, effective August 2024.

Eriksen will report to chief executive officer Jacek Pastuszka and will succeed Sigmund Toth, who stepped down from the role earlier this year, the company noted.

Toth will remain with Anora in his current role until Eriksen assumes his position in August 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, Pastuszka stated, “Stein Eriksen is an experienced CFO in listed companies with an impressive track record in multi-national consumer-oriented companies with Nordic origins.

“He has great competencies required in leading and developing our finance function including group accounting, business controlling, treasury, IT, IR and risk management.”

Stein Eriksen

Eriksen will join Anora from Norwegian stock-listed sports retailer XXL ASA, where he serves as the chief financial officer.

He has also held the combined role of interim CEO and CFO of XXL ASA.

Before this, he had a long career at Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, an industrial investment company focused on brands and consumer-oriented companies.

He serves as the CFO at Orkla Care and SVP finance at Orkla ASA.

He has also held several other CFO, controller and finance manager positions at Orkla Brands Nordic (Lilleborg, KiMs, Nidar) and RIMI (ICA).

Eriksen also brings experience in several board positions in XXL and Orkla.

He started his career as an auditor and consultant at Arthur Andersen in Oslo and Barcelona.

Commenting on the new role, Eriksen stated, “I look forward to meeting the Anora folks and working together with the finance team to further strengthen the company’s position as a leading wine and spirits house in the Nordics.”