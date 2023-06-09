The Consumer Goods Forum Launches Tool To Accelerate Decarbonisation

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has launched a new tool to provide consumer-facing businesses with a more efficient means of achieving decarbonisation.

The Climate x Nature x Ag Ecosystem Map, which was developed by the CGF, Race to Zero (led by the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions), Accenture and the Environmental Defense Fund, was unveiled at the CGF's Global Summit in Kyoto, which took place this week.

The tool will give consumer industries an 'easier, more efficient way to get started or accelerate progress on regenerative agriculture', the CGF said in a statement.

It marks the next stage in the CGF's role as an official accelerator of the Race to Zero, as it seeks to encourage faster progress towards decarbonisation among consumer businesses, particularly with regard to reducing Scope 3 carbon emissions.

'Long-Term Challenge'

“The most significant long term challenge facing our industry is achieving consumption that is both good for human beings and sustainable for the planet," commented Oliver Wright, global lead of Accenture’s Consumer Goods & Services industry practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is an enormous opportunity for consumer goods companies and retailers to reinvent and build resilient businesses that harness sustainability as a source of long term profitable growth. This can only be achieved by working alone and together. Agriculture is a major part of the puzzle and the Climate x Nature Ag Ecosystem tool can play a major part in putting us on the path to net-zero emissions.”

Race To Zero

Since the CGF became an accelerator, the proportion of CGF members signed up for Race to Zero has more than doubled, from 21% to 54%, the group said.

CGF managing director Wai-Chan Chan added that while the "scale of the climate challenges we face are unprecedented, they are also shared – so collaborative approaches to increase the Race to Zero are key".

Read More: The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit – Day One Review

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit – Day Two Review

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.