The Sweets & Snacks Expo’s Most Innovative New Product Awards Are Where 'New' Makes Its Debut

Judged by a panel of more than 30 leading confectionery and snack retailers and brokers, the Sweets & Snacks Expo’s Most Innovative New Product Awards recognise the very best innovations from the past year in the confectionery and snack industries.

Each submitted product is evaluated based on key criteria, like taste, packaging and go-to-market potential, in order to pick winners across 11 categories, including one all-around 'Best in Show' winner and a Small Business Innovator.

With more than 300 products submitted each year, the Most Innovative New Product Awards serve as a guide for what products are noteworthy and on-trend for the retailers, brokers and distributors who attend the Sweets & Snacks Expo.

Each finalist and winning product features in a special showcase along with the company’s contact information and Sweets & Snacks Expo booth number, making it easy to purchase the product at the show.

While the winning products and finalists are displayed throughout the show, Sweets & Snacks Expo visitors who attend the show’s award ceremony get a first look at the Most Innovative New Product Award winners.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo Award Ceremony is scheduled on 23 May – the day before the show floor opens – and recognises not only the Most Innovative New Product Award winners but also the winners of the Ruby Award for Supplier Innovation, the Woman of Influence Award and the Golden and Silver Candy Dish Awards, which honours a leading confectionery broker and manufacturer.

For more information and to attend the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com.

