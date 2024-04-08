Kaufland Marketplace To Launch In Poland And Austria

German retailer Kaufland is launching online marketplaces in Poland and Austria by late summer, following the rollout of the service in Slovakia and Czechia last year.

Kaufland plans serve as the platform for online sales in Poland for large and small online retailers from home and abroad through the Kaufland.pl marketplace, it added.

The company operates around 245 food retail outlets in the country. Recently, Polish online retail recorded growth rates of more than 10%, the retailer noted.

The entry in Austria will be Kaufland's first venture into a country where it does not have a brick-and-mortar presence despite a brand awareness of over 40%.

The company plans to leverage the limited presence of local online marketplace providers in the country offering a similar range of products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gerald Schönbucher, CEO of Kaufland e-commerce stated, “Our Kaufland marketplace got off to a very good start in Europe. In Slovakia and the Czech Republic, we are already one of the largest online marketplaces. We get a lot of positive feedback from dealers and customers.

”Accordingly, expansion into additional countries is the next big and logical step for us this year. We are very pleased that we can now make our marketplace accessible to millions of people in Poland and Austria and that our retailers can further expand their presence in Europe.”

Kaufland Global Marketplace

Kaufland Global Marketplace has developed an 'all-in-one solution' that allows online retailers to sell nationally and internationally on the Kaufland marketplaces with just one registration.

It also provides retailers the infrastructure to grow as a global player quickly and without the lengthy development of their resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Germany, the Kaufland marketplace is one of the largest online marketplaces with up to 32 million online visitors per month and more than 45 million products in over 6,400 categories.

In Slovakia, 4,200 retailers already offer 6.5 million products on the Kaufland marketplace, while 5.9 million items from around 4,700 registered retailers are available in Czechia.

Kaufland plans to roll out its shipping service – Fulfillment by Kaufland, allowing retailers to pick, pack and ship orders directly to the customer.

Some retailers are already using the service, and many more will follow in the next few months, the company noted.