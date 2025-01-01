52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Slovakia

Kofola Reports Growth In Sales And Revenue In Third Quarter

Kofola Reports Growth In Sales And Revenue In Third Quarter

Jerónimo Martins Helps Delta Q Expand To Slovakia

Jerónimo Martins Helps Delta Q Expand To Slovakia

Portugal’s Grupo Nabeiro-Delta Cafés has teamed up with Jerónimo Martins to bring Delta Q coffee capsules to Slovakia.

Tesco Committed To Central Europe Despite Profits Falling By 50%

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy has said that the retailer is "committed" to Hungary and the other Central Europe markets in which it has a pres...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com