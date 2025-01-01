Slovakia
Jerónimo Martins Helps Delta Q Expand To Slovakia
Portugal’s Grupo Nabeiro-Delta Cafés has teamed up with Jerónimo Martins to bring Delta Q coffee capsules to Slovakia.
Tesco Committed To Central Europe Despite Profits Falling By 50%
Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy has said that the retailer is "committed" to Hungary and the other Central Europe markets in which it has a pres...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com