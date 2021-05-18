ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Trade Fair 'Lockdown' Has Cost €40bn To German Economy

Published on May 18 2021 8:23 AM in A-Brands tagged: Germany / Trade Fairs / AUMA

Trade Fair 'Lockdown' Has Cost €40bn To German Economy

The prolonged closure of the trade fair sector in Germany has cost the economy €40 billion, a new study by AUMA, the association of the German trade fair industry, has found.

Aside from some small events in September and October of last year, no trade fairs have been permitted to take place since March 2020, with events for the second quarter of this year also likely to be cancelled.

However, the fact that some federal states, including Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia, have put in place measures to restart the trade fair sector, marks an "important step" back to normality, commented Jörn Holtmeier, managing director of AUMA.

'Clear Signal'

"Trade fair organisers, exhibitors and service providers now expect a clear signal from all federal states that trade fairs are being given the go-ahead," he said.

"The favourable development in the number of infections makes it possible to put in place measures to boost the economy. Otherwise, the constant waiting process will endanger the existence of organisers, exhibition stand construction companies and many other partners in the exhibition industry."

Also impacted by the closure of trade fairs have been hotel, catering and transport sectors, particularly in cities with large-scale exhibition centres.

"We now need nationwide decisions for each trade fair, otherwise the trade fair programme for the second half of the year will be at greater risk," said Holtmeier. "Some 60% of the 380 trade fairs planned for 2021 have already been canceled."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

REWE Collaborates With EG Group To Test New Store Concept

REWE Collaborates With EG Group To Test New Store Concept
Netto Marken-Discount Teams Up With WWF For Water Conservation

Netto Marken-Discount Teams Up With WWF For Water Conservation
Just Eat Takeaway Introduces Grocery Delivery In Germany

Just Eat Takeaway Introduces Grocery Delivery In Germany
BVE Describes Unfair Trade Practices Bill As A Step In The Right Direction

BVE Describes Unfair Trade Practices Bill As A Step In The Right Direction
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Britvic Sees Revenue Decline In H1 Amid 'Challenging Circumstances' Tue, 18 May 2021

Britvic Sees Revenue Decline In H1 Amid 'Challenging Circumstances'
Imperial Brands Falls Short Of Profit, Sales Estimates In First Half Tue, 18 May 2021

Imperial Brands Falls Short Of Profit, Sales Estimates In First Half
Danone Appoints Barry Callebaut's Saint-Affrique As New CEO Tue, 18 May 2021

Danone Appoints Barry Callebaut's Saint-Affrique As New CEO
Pietro Coricelli Sees 8% Revenue Growth In 2020 Tue, 18 May 2021

Pietro Coricelli Sees 8% Revenue Growth In 2020
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN