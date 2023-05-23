Tyson Foods Completes Acquisition of Williams Sausage Company

Tyson Foods has announced it has completed the acquisition of Williams Sausage Company, located in Tennessee.

Williams Sausage Company employs approximately 500 team members and produces fresh and fully cooked sausage, bacon, and sandwiches for retail and foodservice customers.

Increased Capacity

Tyson Foods said the acquisition will further the meat firm's strategy to increase its capacity and product portfolio.

To ensure the continuity of business operations, Tyson Foods said Emily Billingsley, the daughter of company owner Roger Williams, will be responsible for the company’s operations.

'Welcome Addition'

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy to win with customers, augments our manufacturing capabilities, and expands our product portfolio,” said Stewart Glendinning, group president, Prepared Foods at Tyson Foods.

“Williams Sausage Company brings real strengths in its brand, facilities, and direct store delivery network that make this a logical and welcome addition to our Prepared Foods business.”

Illinois Expansion

Elsewhere, in January, Tyson Foods announced plans to expand its Caseyville Prepared Foods facility in Illinois, creating approximately 400 new jobs.

The expansion will help to meet the growing demand for Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-n-go snacking and breakfast items, the company said.

The facility expansion officially commenced construction in August 2022 and is due for completion in late 2024.

In a statement, the food company indicated that the move is the result of an ongoing $180-million (€167 million) expansion project.

