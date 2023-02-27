Tyson Foods To Acquire Williams Sausage Company

Tyson Foods has signed an agreement to acquire Williams Sausage Company, Inc. of Union City, Tennessee.

Both companies have not disclosed the terms of the acquisition, and the transaction is still subject to approval by US regulators.

Williams Sausage Company employs approximately 500 team members and provides fresh and fully cooked sausage, bacon and sandwiches to retail and foodservice customers.

'Strategic Intent'

"The addition of Williams Sausage Company aligns with our strategic intent of expanding our capacity to serve our customers," said Stewart Glendinning, group president of prepared foods division at Tyson Foods. "We also look forward to welcoming Williams’ dedicated team members to the Tyson Foods family."

Williams Sausage Company president and CEO Roger Williams added, "There are not many companies to which we could entrust what we have built, and we are very pleased that in Tyson Foods we have found that partner who understands the heritage and culture of our family business and will be able to take it to the next level."

Expansion

In January, Tyson Foods announced plans to expand its Caseyville Prepared Foods facility in Illinois, creating approximately 400 new jobs.

The expansion will help to meet the growing demand for Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-n-go snacking and breakfast items.

The facility expansion officially commenced construction in August 2022 and is due for completion in late 2024.

In a statement, the food company indicated that the move is the result of an ongoing $180-million (€167 million) expansion project.

