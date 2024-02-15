IDDBA 2024 To Take Place In Houston, Texas, In June

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a non-profit trade association whose members encompass around 1,500 companies, from small independents to global corporations.

It fosters economic growth by providing year-round opportunities for professional dialogue, education, exchange of industry data and selling opportunities.

IDDBA 2024, scheduled for June 9-11 in Houston, Texas, is set to be the largest industry-only show for the dairy, deli, bakery, c-store, and foodservice sectors.

With over 9,500 registrations and 1,600 retail representatives in attendance at IDDBA 23, the 2024 event will welcome top retail chains, wholesale chains, convenience stores, and major independents.

This annual experience attracts serious buyers, merchandisers, and executives passionate about food and the industry, offering insights and networking.

Registration is now open at www.iddba.org/iddba-show/about/registration.

“IDDBA for us is a great place to interact with our buyers, merchandisers, and our customers. And also with people here at the industry to see what's new and what's going on,” stated David Stearle, VP of Sales – US Dairy Foods/President Vermont Creamery at Land O'Lakes, Inc.

“Trends and new solutions all happen here because we get candid conversations with the people with the most direct contact with the end-using customer,” said Matthew Banghart, Vice President of Food Packaging at LK Packaging.

Amrit Singh, Co-founder of Indian Milk & Honey added, “It’s been a tremendous joy to be here. It’s something for a small company, a family business, where you can meet people. We’ve met some really good retailers from places like Trader Joe’s, Sam’s Club to smaller retailers. Everyone has been very welcoming and we’ve had some really good conversations.”

