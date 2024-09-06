Unilever Seeks To Accelerate Generative AI-Powered Productivity

Unilever is seeking to enhance the level to which it utilises generative AI to drive efficiencies and improved business agility.

The consumer goods giant has announced a multi-year partnership with Accenture that will 'establish the foundation on which to set a new industry standard in gen-AI powered productivity', as well as enable the business to simplify its digital core.

The partnership will see Unilever scale use cases that have been proven to be effective in delivering cost reductions and operational efficiencies across its global business.

'New Levels Of Efficiency'

“We have already introduced 500 AI applications across Unilever, helping us to reach new levels of efficiency," commented Hein Schumacher, Unilever CEO. "But as AI matures and becomes increasingly intelligent and intuitive, we see so much more potential. Now, as part of our action plan to deliver faster growth, drive productivity, and dial up performance, we’re going deeper."

Among the tools that Unilever will be employing is Accenture's GenWizard platform, which includes an array of ready-to-apply tools and frameworks that will enable the business to further its business technology objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unilever's collaboration with Accenture builds upon both firms' prior efforts to explore how gen AI can be scaled across Unilever’s operations. Unilever has also been actively working through its Horizon3 Labs to identify, test, and develop new AI-driven concepts, designs, and projects.

Unilever Performance

In July, Unilever reported a 3.9% increase in second-quarter underlying sales, maintaining its full-year growth forecast of 3% to 5%, driven largely by volume. The company also projected an underlying operating margin of at least 18%.

For the six months ending in June, Unilever's underlying operating profit rose by 17%, reaching €6.1 billion.