52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Unilever Seeks To Accelerate Generative AI-Powered Productivity

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Unilever Seeks To Accelerate Generative AI-Powered Productivity

Unilever is seeking to enhance the level to which it utilises generative AI to drive efficiencies and improved business agility.

The consumer goods giant has announced a multi-year partnership with Accenture that will 'establish the foundation on which to set a new industry standard in gen-AI powered productivity', as well as enable the business to simplify its digital core.

The partnership will see Unilever scale use cases that have been proven to be effective in delivering cost reductions and operational efficiencies across its global business.

'New Levels Of Efficiency'

“We have already introduced 500 AI applications across Unilever, helping us to reach new levels of efficiency," commented Hein Schumacher, Unilever CEO. "But as AI matures and becomes increasingly intelligent and intuitive, we see so much more potential. Now, as part of our action plan to deliver faster growth, drive productivity, and dial up performance, we’re going deeper."

Among the tools that Unilever will be employing is Accenture's GenWizard platform, which includes an array of ready-to-apply tools and frameworks that will enable the business to further its business technology objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unilever's collaboration with Accenture builds upon both firms' prior efforts to explore how gen AI can be scaled across Unilever’s operations. Unilever has also been actively working through its Horizon3 Labs to identify, test, and develop new AI-driven concepts, designs, and projects.

Unilever Performance

In July, Unilever reported a 3.9% increase in second-quarter underlying sales, maintaining its full-year growth forecast of 3% to 5%, driven largely by volume. The company also projected an underlying operating margin of at least 18%.

For the six months ending in June, Unilever's underlying operating profit rose by 17%, reaching €6.1 billion.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

FMCG Sales Declined In The Netherlands In Q2, Study Finds
FMCG Sales Declined In The Netherlands In Q2, Study Finds
2
A-Brands

Coke And Pepsi Boycott Over Gaza Lifts Local Sodas In MENA, South Asia
Coke And Pepsi Boycott Over Gaza Lifts Local Sodas In MENA, South Asia
3
A-Brands

Associated British Foods Reports 'Significant' Improvement In Profitability
Associated British Foods Reports 'Significant' Improvement In Profitability
4
A-Brands

Hain Celestial Offloads ParmCrisps Snack Brand
Hain Celestial Offloads ParmCrisps Snack Brand
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com