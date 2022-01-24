Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Unilever Shares Gain After Activist Investor Peltz Builds Stake

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Unilever's shares rose 5% on Monday following reports activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the consumer goods maker, as its strategy comes under scrutiny after a short-lived pursuit of GSK's consumer healthcare arm.

Peltz's activist hedge fund, Trian Partners, has built an unspecified stake in Unilever, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. New York-based Trian is known for proposing operational fixes at its portfolio companies.

Shares of Unilever, which owns brands such as Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise, were up 4.7% at 3,848.5 pence and the biggest gainer on London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

ULVR Stock Price Today by TradingView


In 2018, Trian called for a slew of changes at Procter & Gamble. Peltz was then added to the board of the company, following a months-long proxy fight.

Bid For GSK Consumer Arm

As of Friday's close, Unilever lost 6% in value since the GSK overtures were disclosed on 15 January and within a few days it effectively abandoned the £50 billion ($68 billion) pursuit of the GSK assets.

Some analysts said the mega deal, which would have been one of the largest ever on the London market had it gone through, was unexpected and raised questions about Unilever's plans under chief executive officer Alan Jope.

Last week, a group of investors in Unilever said they had filed a fresh resolution urging the company to fix a 'crucial blind spot' in its strategy and set ambitious targets to sell healthier foods.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Kraft Heinz Announces Changes In Leadership Team
2
Retail

Grupo DIA Sees Sales Drop 3.4% To €6.65bn In 2021
3
A-Brands

Pilgrim's Relaunches Former Kerry Business As Pilgrim's Food Masters
4
Packaging And Design

ECR Community Releases Global Review Of Circular Economy Case Studies
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com