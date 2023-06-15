Unilever To Scoop Up Frozen Yoghurt Brand Yasso

Unilever said it is set to acquire frozen yoghurt brand Yasso Holdings in North America, adding to its roster of premium ice-cream brands like Ben & Jerry's, Magnum, and Talenti.

The consumer goods giant said its acquisition of Boulder, Colorado-based Yasso falls in line with its strategy to upscale the ice cream division and cater to rising demand for healthier snack options.

Unilever did not disclose financial details related to the deal, which is set to close in the third quarter of 2023.

'Strong Customer Appeal'

Matt Close, president of Ice Cream Unilever said, “I am delighted to welcome Yasso to the Unilever family. It has built a strong customer appeal in the fast-growing, premium ‘Better For You’ segment.

"This acquisition is a great step in the evolution of our ice cream portfolio in North America towards high growth spaces. I am confident that with the full support of Unilever behind Yasso, we will take this fast-growing business to even greater heights.”

Yasso

Yasso was founded in 2009 in Boston by Amanda Klane and Drew Harrington, offering low-calorie, convenient frozen snacks.

Its products respond to growing demand in North America for on-the-go, healthier and indulgent frozen snacks, Unilever noted.

"We are forever grateful for the team members, consumers, and business partners who supported us along this entrepreneurial journey. With Unilever, we have selected the best partner in the world, who believes in Yasso's vision and purpose of spreading joy to consumers everywhere,” said Klane and Harrington, co-founders of Yasso.