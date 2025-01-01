52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Frozen Food

Thai Union North America CEO Bryan Rosenberg To Step Down

Frozen Foods Supplier Lamb Weston Cuts Annual Profit Forecast On Soft Demand

Lamb Weston cut its annual profit forecast as the frozen foods supplier lowered prices of its products in the international markets to gain market share am...

German Frozen Food Market Sees Continued Growth in 2024

The frozen food market in Germany will grow 2.5% in volume to 4.145 million tons in 2024, while total turnover will increase by 9.6% to €23 billion, a...

