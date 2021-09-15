Valio Builds Distribution Network In South-East Asia With DKSH

Published on Sep 15 2021 11:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: Valio / Nutrition / south-east asia / DKSH

Valio has signed an agreement with food and ingredient distributor DKSH, which will see the Finnish dairy firm's range of special milk powders distributed in the South-East Asian market.

As part of the agreement, both Valio and DKSH see collaboration potential in the market in the areas of gut-friendly, value-added, and wellness products, amid growing interest in healthy and natural products that support wellbeing in the region.

“We help local food industry companies to develop products for their own customers, products like protein-rich yoghurts and low-sugar chocolate, that meet local nutritional needs and are gut friendly,” commented Timo Pajari, senior vice president heading Valio’s international sales of special milk powders.

Expansion Into New Market Segments

Valio has had a presence in South-East Asia for many years, however its partnership with DKSH will enable it to grow market share in new segments, such as nutrition for elderly people or athletes.

"As a result of this collaboration, Valio’s special milk powders are now available in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore,” Pajari added.

DKSH added that it was 'pleased' to enter into a distribution agreement with Valio across several key South-East Asian markets.

"The products will be advantageous to our large customer base in Asia due to their protein content, taste and other benefits," commented Cesar Saez, vice president Global Food & Beverage Ingredients, DKSH.. "We look forward to increasing our market coverage with Valio in the region."

In June, Valio reported a 1.2% net sales increase in its 2020 financial year.

