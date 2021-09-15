ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Valio Builds Distribution Network In South-East Asia With DKSH

Published on Sep 15 2021 11:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: Valio / Nutrition / south-east asia / DKSH

Valio Builds Distribution Network In South-East Asia With DKSH

Valio has signed an agreement with food and ingredient distributor DKSH, which will see the Finnish dairy firm's range of special milk powders distributed in the South-East Asian market.

As part of the agreement, both Valio and DKSH see collaboration potential in the market in the areas of gut-friendly, value-added, and wellness products, amid growing interest in healthy and natural products that support wellbeing in the region.

“We help local food industry companies to develop products for their own customers, products like protein-rich yoghurts and low-sugar chocolate, that meet local nutritional needs and are gut friendly,” commented Timo Pajari, senior vice president heading Valio’s international sales of special milk powders.

Expansion Into New Market Segments

Valio has had a presence in South-East Asia for many years, however its partnership with DKSH will enable it to grow market share in new segments, such as nutrition for elderly people or athletes.

"As a result of this collaboration, Valio’s special milk powders are now available in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore,” Pajari added.

DKSH added that it was 'pleased' to enter into a distribution agreement with Valio across several key South-East Asian markets.

Advertisement

"The products will be advantageous to our large customer base in Asia due to their protein content, taste and other benefits," commented Cesar Saez, vice president Global Food & Beverage Ingredients, DKSH.. "We look forward to increasing our market coverage with Valio in the region."

In June, Valio reported a 1.2% net sales increase in its 2020 financial year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Finland's Valio Hails 'Flexible' Strategy As Full-Year Sales Rise

Finland's Valio Hails 'Flexible' Strategy As Full-Year Sales Rise
Valio Reduces Plastic Packaging By 485,000 Kilograms In 2020

Valio Reduces Plastic Packaging By 485,000 Kilograms In 2020
Valio Uses Biogas From Own Dairy Farm To Fuel Delivery Vehicle

Valio Uses Biogas From Own Dairy Farm To Fuel Delivery Vehicle
Finland's Valio Enhances Sustainability Credentials

Finland's Valio Enhances Sustainability Credentials
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Anuga Frozen Food To Shine A Spotlight On Frozen Trends Wed, 15 Sep 2021

Anuga Frozen Food To Shine A Spotlight On Frozen Trends
Fever-Tree Sees Sales And Profits Up In First Half Wed, 15 Sep 2021

Fever-Tree Sees Sales And Profits Up In First Half
On The Path To Net Zero – The Challenges Our Food Chain Is Facing Wed, 15 Sep 2021

On The Path To Net Zero – The Challenges Our Food Chain Is Facing
Warburg Pincus-Backed Firm Buys Odwalla Brand From Coca-Cola Wed, 15 Sep 2021

Warburg Pincus-Backed Firm Buys Odwalla Brand From Coca-Cola
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN