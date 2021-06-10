Finland's Valio Hails 'Flexible' Strategy As Full-Year Sales Rise
Published on Jun 10 2021
Finnish dairy company Valio Group has said that its 'flexible production capacity', which enabled it to shift its packaging operations from HoReCa to consumer products, helped it successfully navigate the challenges of the past year.
The company reported net sales of €1.81 million in 2020, an increase of 1.2% (2019: €1.79 million), with domestic sales down 0.9% and international sales growing by 4.3%.
“Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Valio recorded a good financial performance and the milk return continued to grow," commented Valio chief executive Annika Hurme.
