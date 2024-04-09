52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Finland's Valio Mulls Closure Of Production Plants In Helsinki And Turku

By Dayeeta Das
Valio is planning to close its plants in Helsinki and Turku and transfer the production of juices and plant-based snacks and cooking products to the Riihimäki plant.

The move will help the Finnish dairy firm to improve its production efficiency and profitability.

Valio plans to initiate negotiations for the planned transfer of production to Riihimäki, it said in a statement.

The Pitäjänmäki juice plant in Helsinki produces juices, berry soups and glogg, while the Turku plant produces plant-based cooking and snack products.

The decision is likely to affect 92 employees, including 66 in the juice plant in Helsinki and 26 in Turku.

The possible closure of the production plants would happen in the first half of 2026 at the earliest, Valio added.

Juha Penttilä, executive vice president of operations at Valio said, “The personnel at both production plants have done a good job. Change negotiations involving headcount reductions are always unfortunate, and we want to handle it in the best way possible from the people perspective.”

Valio

Valio employs around 4,300 people, of which 3,700 work in Finland. It is owned by approximately 3,400 Finnish dairy farms through cooperatives.

The Riihimäki plant offers state-of-the-art production infrastructure and expertise in manufacturing plant-based products.

The facility employs around 430 people and comprises several factory buildings and production lines.

It produces both milk-based products – milk, cream, buttermilk and yoghurts – and plant-based snack products under the Oddlygood brand.

Penttilä stated, “In addition to modern production machinery, the Riihimäki plant has paid careful attention to issues such as environmental friendliness and energy and water efficiency. Valio has strongly developed the Riihimäki plant’s expertise in plant-based products in recent years.”

Valio acquired the Turku plant’s production operations last autumn from Norway's Kavli, and the employees transferred to Valio’s payroll in the transaction.

