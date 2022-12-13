Whole Earth Brands Names Michael Franklin As Interim Chief Executive

Food company Whole Earth Brands has announced the appointment of Michael Franklin as its interim chief executive officer, effective 1 January 2023.

Franklin will succeed Albert Manzone, who has decided to step down from the role of CEO and as a member of the company's board of directors to pursue other business opportunities.

Manzone will assist the company and Franklin to ensure a smooth transition through 28 February 2023.

Currently, Franklin serves as a member of the company’s board of directors.

Manzone commented, “I am very proud of what our team at Whole Earth Brands has been able to accomplish, and I am confident in their ability to drive continued growth in the exciting sweetener category.

"I have enjoyed working with Mr Franklin since he joined the board and I look forward to assisting him as he transitions into his new role. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this great company and wish the team continued success.”

Irwin D Simon, executive chair of Whole Earth Brands, thanked Manzone for his service to the company over the last seven years.

Commenting on Franklin's appointment, he added, “Since Michael’s appointment to the board in August, he has immersed himself in the business and has made excellent contributions – his objective approach and experience working with organisations and their people to enhance operational efficiencies and focus on long-term value creation made him an ideal candidate for the interim CEO position and we look forward to his future contributions.”

Michael Franklin

Franklin began his career in investment banking at Centerview Partners LLC and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

In addition to his role in Whole Earth Brands, he currently serves as a partner at the Miami-based family investment firm, Mariposa Capital LLC (Mariposa), which specialises in long-term value creation across various industries, including consumer packaged goods.

In his role at Mariposa, Franklin supports operational improvement and execution of mergers and acquisitions across a portfolio of companies.

He also serves as a board member of Royal Oak Enterprises LLC and Curio Brands Holdings LLC.

Before joining Mariposa, Franklin served as a private investor at Viking Global Investors LP.

Franklin stated, "Whole Earth Brands has an impressive portfolio of brands and an experienced team. I look forward to working with our leadership team and our dedicated employees around the world during this transition to continue building momentum with our leading brands while addressing opportunities in adjacent categories.”

