52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Anora Sees Second-Quarter Sales Boosted By Globus Wine

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Nordic drinks firm Anora Group has reported a 10.2% increase in net sales in the second quarter of its financial year, boosted by the Globus Wine portfolio it acquired last year.

Net sales for the period totalled €182.7 million, up from €165.7 million in the corresponding period last year. Net sales if Globus Wine is excluded, however, totalled €158.5 million.

Comparable EBITDA fell during the quarter, however, to €13 million, due to currency impacts and increased input costs, the firm said.

'Negative Impact'

“In Q2, we experienced a significant negative impact on sales and profitability due to unfavourable currency exchange rates," commented CEO Pekka Tennilä.

"The gross impact of exchange rate changes on profitability is estimated to have been almost €5 million during Q2 and €9 million in January-June."

ADVERTISEMENT

The group said that the decline in EBITDA was particularly felt in its wine segment, while the cost of energy, barley and glass bottles also weighed on the firm's profitability.

During the quarter, it announced a cost savings programme with the aim of saving €6 million annually – during the period, operating expenses excluding the Globus Wine business decreased by €2.4 million, it said.

Full-Year Outlook

Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, Anora said that it expects its comparable EBTIDA to be between €70 million and €78 million.

This is down from the company's previous guidance of between €80 million and €90 million.

"Looking ahead for the rest of this year, we remain highly focused on executing our strategy and strengthening profitability," Tennilä said. "This includes the savings programme, price adjustments, and a focus on reducing net working capital and improving inventory turnover.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Heineken Exits Russia With One-Euro Sale Of Operations
2
Drinks

French Hot Spell To Cut Wine Output But Boost Quality
3
Drinks

Royal Unibrew Reports 'Strong' Top-Line Growth In H1, Raises Full-Year EBIT Guidance
4
Drinks

Portuguese Wine Production Up 8%, Exports Grow By 4%
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com