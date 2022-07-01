Anora Completes Acquisition Of Globus Wine

Nordic drinks firm Anora has completed the acquisition of Denmark’s Globus Wine A/S for DKK 596.4 million (€80 million).

The price is the equivalent of an enterprise value of DKK 669.6 million (€90 million).

The purchase price was paid in cash and financed with debt, Anora noted.

The company announced the acquisition on 22 June 2022, which it said was its first.

Anora added that it plans to consolidate Globus Wine to Anora Group as of the third quarter of 2022.

Market Position

The acquisition strengthens Anora’s position as one of the top wine suppliers in the Nordics as well as in the Danish wine market.

In addition, it will support the expansion of Anora’s partner and own wine businesses across the Nordics.

Formed out of the merger of Altia and Arcus, Anora reported net sales of €133.4 million in the first quarter of its financial year, on a par (-0.6%) with its prior-year performance.

In April of this year, the drinks group said it expects comparable EBITDA to come in at around €75 million to €85 million this year, roughly on a par with pre-pandemic levels, and is considering an annual impact of €4.6 million due to the divestment of a number of brands.

Globus Wine, which employs 139 people in Denmark, generated net sales of DKK 549.6 million (€73.9 million) in its financial year 2021, while adjusted EBITDA amounted to DKK 66.2 million (€8.9 million).

