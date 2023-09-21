52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Beam Suntory Names Hernán Tabah As SVP, Chief Digital And Technology Officer

By Dayeeta Das
Premium spirits maker Beam Suntory has appointed Hernán Tabah as senior vice president and chief digital and technology officer.

In the newly created executive role, Tabah will be responsible for accelerating Beam Suntory’s enterprise digital, data, and end-to-end technology strategy, the company noted.

“Digital transformation is one of the key enablers to achieving our 2030 goals and our ambition to become the world’s most admired premium spirits company,” said Greg Hughes, incoming president and CEO of Beam Suntory.

"With nearly 25 years’ experience leading digital and technology transformations at global consumer goods companies, Hernán is the perfect fit as we bring together our IT, digital strategy, delivery, and experience teams under one leader," Hughes added.

Hernán Tabah

Tabah is an experienced professional and, most recently, served as senior vice president and chief digital and technology officer at cigarette maker, Altria.

Before Altria, he held several digital and information technology roles of increasing responsibility at Mondelēz, and spent more than a decade at British American Tobacco in various IT and digital marketing roles.

Tabah holds an MBA from the IAE Business School Buenos Aires and a BS in Business Administration from the Catholic University of Argentina.

Commenting on his new role, Tabah stated, "This is an exciting moment to be joining Beam Suntory as the company seeks to truly harness the power of digital and advanced analytics to accelerate transformation and leverage technologies to impact core business processes."

Beam Suntory reported 10.5% year-on-year growth in sales in its financial year 2022, driven by the performance of its premium brands and RTD category.

