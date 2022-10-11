Subscribe Login
Drinks

Beam Suntory Shifts Headquarters To New York City

Beverage giant Suntory and its subsidiary Beam Suntory have opened a new office in New York City.

The new office, with more than 150 employees, will serve as Suntory's New York office and the global headquarters of Beam Suntory.

The opening of the office marks an 'important milestone' in advancing Suntory’s global footprint.

It also reflects Beam Suntory’s premiumisation journey and the realisation of the companies’ shared East-meets-West competitive advantage, according to the group.

According to Tak Niinami, CEO of Suntory Holdings, the opening of the New York office is a "historic moment for Suntory".

“By keeping ahead of consumer trends and exceeding expectations, we add value to our brands. My vision for Suntory is to deliver new, exciting, premium brand experiences to the world, from here in New York. This new co-office for Suntory and Beam Suntory will also represent a unique opportunity to fully realise our East-meets-West advantage and take our ambitions to the next level," Niinami added.

New York Headquarters

The state-of-the-art office comprises an entire floor at 11 Madison Avenue in the Flatiron district, with views of the New York City skyline and Madison Square Park.

The design and furnishings of the new office align with the company’s East-meets-West aesthetic and designed to suit both in-person and hybrid working.

It features two bar areas, a tasting room, unique interactive conference rooms, and flexible workstations.

Last year, Beam Suntory announced plans to move its global headquarters from Chicago to New York City by mid-2022.

Chicago will remain the headquarters for the company’s North America region, alongside its presence in Tokyo and offices in Delhi, Frankfurt, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Shanghai, Singapore, and Sydney.

