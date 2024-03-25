Caffè Borbone Brews Up Record Sales in 2023

Italian coffee company Caffè Borbone has reached a milestone of €300 million in full-year revenue for the first time, a 14.3% increase on the previous year.

The company's sales surged by 28% in large-scale retail channels last year, significantly surpassing the market average growth of 12%, according to Nielsen data.

Digital channels experienced a 32% surge in sales, including growth on Caffè Borbone's direct e-commerce platform, Amazon, and specialised online retailers.

Internationally, Caffè Borbone's sales grew by 59%, with the establishment of Caffè Borbone America Corp in the United States.

Commercial Network

"Our outstanding results stem from several key factors," says Marco Schiavon, CEO of Caffè Borbone. "First, we've significantly strengthened our commercial network, ensuring our products are readily available across Italy and in diverse distribution channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Additionally, our dedication to research and development has allowed us to broaden our product range, catering to a wider range of palates and evolving consumer preferences."

Schiavon emphasised Caffè Borbone's commitment to further develop all sales channels and international markets in 2024, highlighting the brand's innovative communication strategy.

New Product Development

Throughout 2023, Caffè Borbone focused on new product development to reach new customers and cater to diverse preferences. Notably, the company launched Crema Fredda Caffè in March, the first coffee-flavoured spoonable dessert enjoyed cold.

Building on the product's success, Caffè Borbone introduced a hot version and a Baileys Caffè Cream variant of this product.

ADVERTISEMENT

Innovation continued with the launch of MokaCiao, a moka pot designed for single-serve coffee pods. For the US market, Caffè Borbone introduced a fully compostable K-cup capsule tailored to American coffee preferences.

Caffè Borbone also recently launched a 100% compostable coffee pod, along with recyclable paper packaging.