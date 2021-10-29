Carlsberg CEO Calls On Policymakers To Step Up Climate Action

Published on Oct 29 2021 10:25 AM in Drinks tagged: Carlsberg / climate change / Cees ’t Hart / COP26 Conference / Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders

Ahead of the COP26 Conference in Glasgow this weekend, Carlsberg Group CEO Cees ‘t Hart has called on policymakers to implement bold commitments, policies, and actions to achieve net-zero targets.

In doing so, Cees ‘t Hart joins other business leaders in the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, representing $7 trillion in market capitalisation, including IKEA, Microsoft and PepsiCo.

He commented, “We can only achieve our ambitious targets and reach zero carbon by working with others – suppliers, customers, consumers, and critically, governments and policymakers.

“COP26 is our best chance to agree on the steps needed to tackle climate change. And at Carlsberg, we are ready to work with governments to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, going together towards zero.”

Carbon Emissions

Carlsberg Group has set ambitious targets to eliminate carbon emissions from its breweries and cut emissions across the entire value chain.

Since 2015 it has cut carbon emissions from brewing by 39%, and the beer-in-hand footprint by 7% between 2015 and 2019, or the equivalent of taking 200,000 cars off the road.

The company believes that public-private partnerships and decisive action from governments are necessary to accelerate the transition towards zero.

Accelerate Emission Reduction

Advertisement

The CEOs in the alliance are calling for three specific measures to help businesses accelerate emission reduction, scale up innovations and achieve a net-zero world by 2050.

The first among these is the elimination of fossil fuel subsidies, cutting tariffs on climate-friendly goods, developing market-based, meaningful and broadly accepted carbon pricing mechanisms, and taking adequate measures to ensure a just transition.

Other initiatives include supporting and incentivising first-movers and investing in climate adaptation.

The Danish brewer raised its full-year profit guidance after reporting third-quarter revenue slightly above expectations, helped by a recovery of beer sales in Europe and China.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.