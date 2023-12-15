Carlsberg's Draught Horses Return Home As Copenhagen Visitor Centre Reopens

Carlsberg's brewery horses are back home after the Old Carlsberg Brewery site in Copenhagen reopened to the public as 'Home of Carlsberg' after a major renovation and modernisation programme.

The horses moved to the Copenhagen Zoo in December 2020 and were scheduled to remain there until the site reopened.

The Home of Carlsberg opened its doors on 1 December 2023 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the mayor of culture and leisure of the Municipality of Copenhagen, Mia Nyegaard.

Commenting on the inauguration, Tine Kastrup-Misir, director of Home of Carlsberg, said, "It is with great joy that we open the doors and welcome guests home to Carlsberg.

"Home of Carlsberg is a living cultural heritage, and we look forward to sharing this heritage with neighbours, Copenhageners, tourists, cultural enthusiasts, beer enthusiasts and everyone in between.”

Home of Carlsberg

Home of Carlsberg, formerly known as Visit Carlsberg, opened to the public in 1982.

The area houses J.C. Jacobsen's first brewery at Valby Bakke – the old brewery at Gamle Carlsberg Vej 11, forms a unique setting for the historical narrative.

Home of Carlsberg is part of the Carlsberg family, which consists of the brewery Carlsberg A/S, three foundations, two museums, and a research laboratory, the brewer noted.

Renovation

The brewer focused on the overall guest experience as part of the renovation project.

The centre features new digital solutions in the 3000 square metre exhibition area to create a better guest flow and overall experience.

The new exhibition unfolds through Carlsberg's past, present and future, offering an insight into the beer's basic ingredients and narrates the story of family feuds and scientific breakthroughs.

The exhibition gives an insight into the genesis of modern beer brewing and features a unique bottle collection of more than 22,000 unopened bottles from all over the world. [Photo Courtesy: Daniel Rasmussen]