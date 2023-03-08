Carlsberg Group Plans To Expand Regenerative Barley Usage Across Brands

Carlsberg Group has announced that it is making progress on its goals to transition towards regenerative farming across its global supply chain.

The Danish multinational brewer said it is 'taking strides' with three pioneer brands in the UK, Finland and France on its journey towards adopting 100% regenerative agricultural practices by 2040.

Carlsberg said the brand commitments form part of the group's new ZERO Farming Footprint ambition within its recently launched ESG programme, Together Towards Zero and Beyond.

Sustainable Sources

The Danish brewer has committed to sourcing 30% of all agricultural raw materials from regenerative practices and sustainable sources globally by 2030, reaching 100% by 2040.

The initiative aims to promote biodiversity, restore soil health and support natural carbon capture. Carlsberg says regenerative agriculture is an important part of the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss.

"Partnerships are vital across the value chain, which is why we are collaborating closely with local farmers, traders, maltsters, agronomists and NGOs who provide expertise in the transition to regeneratively grown barley," said Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, senior director of sustainability and ESG for Carlsberg Group.

"Over time this will allow us to offer our consumers and customers lower-carbon beers and contribute to improving the ecosystems we rely on."

"We will cooperate with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that we as a company and our industry as a whole, strives towards a ZERO Farming Footprint."

Regenerative Barley

In the UK, Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company (CMBC) has committed to 100% regenerative barley for Carlsberg Danish Pilsner by 2027, and for all UK brands by 2031.

In Finland, partner farmers are supplying regenerative barley to Sinebrychoff, a Carlsberg Group company, for its annual KOFF Christmas Beer.

In France, Kronenbourg SAS already has 45 partner farmers supplying traceable 'Responsible Barley', and the 1664 brand has committed to use this for 100% of the barley in its blonde brews by 2026.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.