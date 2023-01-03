Subscribe Login
Drinks

Champagne Sales To Reach New Record In 2022, Producers Say

Share this article

Champagne sales are expected to reach a new record in 2022, despite inflation that could have made consumers shun the expensive bubbly, producers said.

Champagne sales reached an all-time high in 2021 at €5.7 billion ($6.05 billion), as the relaxation of pandemic-related curbs fuelled a surge in exports.

"We will very likely beat this record again and 2022 will be the new champagne record in terms of turnover," David Chatillon, chairman of the Union of Champagne Houses (UMC), told Reuters in Reims, in eastern France, home to some of the most famous Champagne makers.

Sales would also rise by volume in this period compared with the 320 million bottles sold in 2021, but remain below the 2007 record of 339 million bottles, he said.

"We have consumers who are perhaps less impacted by inflation than others and we have noticed since the end of the pandemic crisis that people want to have fun, they want good products and opening a bottle of champagne is in itself a celebration," Chatillon said.

Exports

Export sales are also expected to reach record highs.

"Our first three markets, the United States, Britain and Japan, are doing very well and so are the other European destinations," Chatillon said.

Champagne prices rose in 2022 as winemakers passed on a rise in costs, notably for bottles and transport. The energy crunch had less impact than on more energy-intensive sectors as harvesting was done manually, he said.

The 2022 wine harvest in Champagne, which Chatillon called "miraculous", was 45% above the five-year average due to good weather conditions and doubled from 2021, when frost and mildew fungus ravaged vineyards, official data showed.

The war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia had little impact on Champagne sales as bottles were re-dispatched to meet strong demand from other markets, Chatillon said.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest drinks news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Dubai Scraps 30% Tax On Alcohol Sales Amid Economic Rebound
2
Drinks

France's InVivo To Buy One Of The World's Oldest Malthouses
3
Drinks

Kirin Seeks More North American Craft Beer Factories After Strong Growth
4
Drinks

AB InBev 'On Track' To Meet Climate Goals
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com