Constellation Brands Appoints New VP Of Public Affairs

Alcoholic beverage group Constellation Brands has announced the appointment of Ed Matovcik as vice president, public affairs.

As part of his role, Matovcik will be in charge of managing federal and state trade issues important to Constellation’s business and stakeholders.

Ed Matovcik Joins Constellation Brands

Matovcik joins Constellation with more than 30 years of industry experience and a background in public affairs, business strategy, and government relations.

Most recently, he led Intervine, an international wine management company, as its CEO, helping create a global supplier of wine to the airline industry.

Additionally, Matovcik brings experience in corporate communications after leading Treasury Wine Estates and Beringer Vineyards’ external affairs team.

He has served on boards of the California Wine Institute, Napa Valley Vintners, and the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

'Extensive Experience'

Matt Stanton, senior vice president, public affairs at Constellation Brands, stated, "Ed’s extensive industry experience and perspective will help advance our public affairs initiatives across the total beverage alcohol industry, and specifically with our Wine & Spirits stakeholders, with a focus on legislation important to our consumers."

Matovcik earned his MBA from Columbia University and Bachelor of Science degrees in Journalism and Political Science from Boston University.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Constellation Brands," said Matovcik.

"I look forward to working together to strengthen our public affairs relationships and initiatives as we continue to build an innovative company with distinctive brands and products."

