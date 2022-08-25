Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Constellation Brands Appoints New VP Of Public Affairs

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Alcoholic beverage group Constellation Brands has announced the appointment of Ed Matovcik as vice president, public affairs.

As part of his role, Matovcik will be in charge of managing federal and state trade issues important to Constellation’s business and stakeholders.

Ed Matovcik Joins Constellation Brands

Matovcik joins Constellation with more than 30 years of industry experience and a background in public affairs, business strategy, and government relations.

Most recently, he led Intervine, an international wine management company, as its CEO, helping create a global supplier of  wine to the airline industry.

Additionally, Matovcik brings experience in corporate communications after leading Treasury Wine Estates and Beringer Vineyards’ external affairs team.

He has served on boards of the California Wine Institute, Napa Valley Vintners, and the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

'Extensive Experience'

Matt Stanton, senior vice president, public affairs at Constellation Brands, stated, "Ed’s extensive industry experience and perspective will help advance our public affairs initiatives across the total beverage alcohol industry, and specifically with our Wine & Spirits stakeholders, with a focus on legislation important to our consumers."

Matovcik earned his MBA from Columbia University and Bachelor of Science degrees in Journalism and Political Science from Boston University.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at Constellation Brands," said Matovcik.

"I look forward to working together to strengthen our public affairs relationships and initiatives as we continue to build an innovative company with distinctive brands and products."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Alentejo Wine Exports Continue To Grow In H1 2022
2
Drinks

Distell Profits Rise On South African Demand For Alcoholic Drinks
3
Drinks

Carlsberg Targets Net-Zero Emissions By 2040
4
Drinks

Carrefour Launches Vegetable Beer Range In Poland
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com