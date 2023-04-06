52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Drinks

Corona Beer Maker Constellation Sees 2024 Profit Above Estimates On Price Hikes

By Reuters
Constellation Brands forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, benefiting from price increases aimed at combating elevated costs and strong demand for its high-end beer brands.

Like other spirit makers, the company has been raising prices of its beer, wine and spirits to shield its margins from soaring costs of packaging, raw materials, logistics and labor.

Even as inflation impacted spending habits, Constellation said its consumers stuck to its premium beer brands including Modelo Especial and Corona Extra. Demand for its premium and fine wine has also remained robust.

New Product Launches

Analysts have said that the company's beer segment looks set for a strong fiscal 2024 with price hikes and new product launches, including Modelo Oro beer in the United States despite an uncertain consumer environment.

Constellation said it expected full-year adjusted profit per share between $11.70 and $12.00, compared with analysts' average estimate of $11.68 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Expectations

The company's shares rose more than 1% to $224 (€205) before the bell.

Constellation also posted adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter ended Feb. 28, topping analysts' expectations of $1.82 per share.

Known for brands such as Kim Crawford and SVEDKA Vodka, Constellation, however, said revenue fell 5% to about $2.0 billion (€1.83 billion), missing analysts' average estimate of $2.02 billion (€1.85 billion).

Wine Brands

Last October, Constellation Brands outlined its ambition to develop a 'higher-end wine and spirits portfolio with distinctive brands and products', following the divestment of a number of wine brands.

This follows on from the divestment of a number of wine and spirits brands in 2021, enabling the business to compete 'predominantly in premium and fine wine and craft spirits segments', it said, while also investing in its mainstream wine and spirits assets.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest drinks news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

