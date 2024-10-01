52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Beer

Colruyt Group Launches New Webshop For 'Refined Drinks'

Royal Unibrew Sees Net Revenue Up 8% In Third Quarter

Danish drinks group Royal Unibrew has reported a 8% increase in organic net sales in the third quarter of its financial year, to DKK 4.08 billion.

A Pint For Every Personality: Find Your ‘Beersona’ With CMBC

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC) has crafted a range of profiles or 'beersonas' based on the beer-buying habits of shoppers in convenience...

