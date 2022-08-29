Diageo Completes 'Four Corners Of Scotland' Investment

Spirits giant Diageo has completed its 'Four Corners of Scotland' investment with the opening of the new visitor experience at its Caol Ila Distillery on the Isle of Islay.

It is the seventh of Diageo’s whisky brand homes to undergo transformation as part of the company’s £185 million (€216.7 million) investment in whisky tourism.

The unveiling of the new visitor experience also marks the completion of the renovation of the four distilleries – Glenkinchie, Cardhu, Caol Ila and Clynelish – that are key to the Johnnie Walker blend.

In July of this year, Diageo reported 29% year-on-year growth in global organic net sales of Scotch, with all regions witnessing double-digit growth and Johnnie Walker witnessing a 34% increase.

Caol Ila Distillery

Caol Ila means Sound of Islay in Gaelic and Scottish musician Fergus McCreadie performed a specially created piece of music at the relaunch.

Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, said, "Caol Ila is the last of our reimagined brand homes to be unveiled and it’s truly something special. Islay is known around the world for its whisky and we’ve ensured that our visitor experience not only tells the story of the Caol Ila brand but also the major role whisky plays in the island’s history.

"The new building will offer something new and unique to visitors and also to locals who will be able to come for social occasions or just to simply enjoy the stunning views. We look forward to welcoming people from near and far now that our doors are officially open."

