Whisky
Pernod Ricard To Distribute Kirin Brewery's FUJI Whisky In Europe
Pernod Ricard has signed an agreement with Kirin Brewery to exclusively distribute super premium Japanese whisky FUJI in continental Europe.
Pernod Ricard To Acquire Majority Stake In Skrewball
Pernod Ricard USA has announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Skrewball, a super-premium peanut butter flavoured American whisky brand.
