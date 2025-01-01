52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Whisky

India's Love Of Homegrown Single Malts Shakes Up Pernod, Diageo

Pernod Ricard To Distribute Kirin Brewery's FUJI Whisky In Europe

Pernod Ricard has signed an agreement with Kirin Brewery to exclusively distribute super premium Japanese whisky FUJI in continental Europe.

Pernod Ricard To Acquire Majority Stake In Skrewball

Pernod Ricard USA has announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Skrewball, a super-premium peanut butter flavoured American whisky brand.

