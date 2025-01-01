52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Diageo

Trump Tariff Plan Puts Diageo, Becle Tequila Imports Worth $3bn At Risk

US Retailers Expect Spirit Sales To Improve In Next Quarter, Study Finds

Barclays has undertaken a survey of wholesalers and retailers to explore industry views on the US spirits outlook with some surprising results.

Diageo To Invest An Additional €30m Into Guinness 0.0

Spirits giant Diageo is to invest an additional €30 million to double the production of Guinness 0.0 in Ireland's St. James’s Gate brewery.

