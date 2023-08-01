52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Diageo Full-Year Organic Net Sales Beat Expectations

By Reuters
Share this article

Spirits giant Diageo beat its full-year sales forecasts as people continued treating themselves to expensive scotch, whisky and tequila despite high prices.

The world's largest spirits maker, which makes Johnnie Walker whisky, Captain Morgan's rum and Ketel One vodka, said organic net sales rose 6.5% in the year to June 30, marginally beating analyst forecasts for a 6.4% increase, according to a company-provided consensus.

Organic Net Sales Growth

"We drove double-digit organic net sales growth in scotch, tequila, and Guinness, with our premium-plus brands contributing 57% of overall organic net sales growth," Diageo's new chief executive Debra Crew said in a statement.

"We delivered strong growth in four of our five regions, with Europe and Asia Pacific growing double-digit."

Diageo said its organic net sales increase reflected 7.3 percentage points of price/mix and a decline in organic sales volumes of 0.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reported volumes were down by 7.4%, it added.

According to the spirits giant, growth in net sales was delivered across most of its categories, particularly in scotch, tequila and beer, with its premium-plus brands accounting for a higher share of sales.

'Macroeconomic Uncertainty'

"Looking ahead to fiscal 24, I expect operating environment challenges to persist, with continued cost pressure and ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty," Crew added.

"This requires us to move with greater speed and agility. My near term opportunities to drive the business focus on bolder and faster innovation, stepping up operational excellence to meet consumers' evolving tastes and preferences while driving scotch, tequila and Guinness."

ADVERTISEMENT

During the period, the drinks firm announced the acquisition of Mr Black, an Australian coffee liqueur, Balcones Distilling, a Texas craft distiller and Don Papa Rum, a dark rum from the Philippines.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Spain's Cava Makers Seek Creative Fixes As Drought Threatens Grape Harvests
2
Drinks

Heineken Cuts 2023 Forecast As First-Half Earnings Decline
3
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Announces Management Changes In Germany
4
Drinks

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Sees 14.3% Revenue Growth In First Half
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com