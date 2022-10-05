Diageo Acquires Coffee Liqueur Brand Mr Black

Diageo has announced the acquisition of Mr Black, an Australian premium cold brew coffee liqueur brand.

Mr Black was launched in 2013 by designer Tom Baker and award-winning distiller, Philip Moore, with the aim of bringing the global coffee culture to the world of spirits and cocktails.

Commenting on the acquisition, Claudia Schubert, president, U.S. Spirits and Canada, Diageo said, “With its award-winning liquid, eye-catching design and packaging, and ability to thrive in culture, we believe Mr Black is just getting started in the dynamic coffee liqueur segment.

"This acquisition is in line with our strategy to acquire high growth brands in exciting categories, and we are delighted to welcome Mr Black into our portfolio.”

Mr Black

Mr Black has grown to become a leading premium-priced coffee liqueur in the United States, Diageo said in a statement, meeting consumer needs for premium coffee cocktails, such as the espresso martini and coffee old fashioned.

Now available in 22 countries, the brand appeals to craft cocktail lovers in bars and restaurants, and for at-home occasions, the company added.

Diageo Acquisition

In 2015, Diageo acquired a minority stake in Mr Black through Distill Ventures, its accelerator programme.

Co-founder Tom Baker will remain actively involved with the brand, working with the Diageo team to build on Mr Black’s success, the spirits giant said.

“Coffee is more than just a drink – it’s a culture, ritual, obsession, aesthetic, experience, tradition, and a community," Baker added.

"We created Mr Black to embody that culture and inspire people to take their love of coffee into their evening drinks. Diageo understood our vision early on and now, after several years with them as a supporter, we are thrilled to be joining the Diageo family.”

