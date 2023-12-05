52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Diageo Launches Responsible Drinking Campaign

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Spirits giant Diageo has launched a new global responsible drinking campaign, The Magic of Moderate Drinking, to encourage consumers to drink responsibly over the festive period.

Diageo has created a positive drinking page on its website, and will host resources such as DRINKiQ and demonstrate the latest responsible drinking work from Diageo and its brands, it noted.

The campaign shows that by drinking better, not more, consumers can savour every moment and occasion.

It highlights many forms of responsible drinking, such as spacing drinks with water or food, having a non-alcoholic option, or measuring units to help you keep an eye on the quantity of drinks.

The story is told through a film featuring Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray 0.0 and Seedlip, and a host helping guests to experience moderate drinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Challenging Outdated Perceptions'

Kate Gibson, global society director at Diageo, said, "I love this campaign as it shows that you don’t have to compromise on fun in order to moderate your drinking.

"This is challenging outdated perceptions about responsible drinking and demonstrates you can still have a great celebration.”

Made in partnership with Marmalade Film and Media, the global campaign will see the rollout a series of activities throughout the year, Diageo added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign will be shared across OOH, including in main London underground stations and will feature on Diageo's social channels.

The company's major markets, including Great Britain, North America, China and Brazil, will tap into the campaign throughout the year, from local occasions to key sporting events.

Claire Eades, CEO of Marmalade Film and Media, said, “Research has shown that people often don’t want to admit to their friends that they are moderating, so we really wanted to help Diageo to shift behaviour and show that moderate drinking is a positive choice that allows everyone to savour the moment and truly celebrate every occasion.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Pernod Ricard Names Conor McQuaid As CEO Of North American Business
2
Drinks

Wine Production In Portugal To Reach Highest Level In Two Decades
3
Drinks

Rémy Wants To Fix US Inventory Problems By Year-End, Profits Fall
4
Drinks

Campari Partners With China’s Wuliangye
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com