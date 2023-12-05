Diageo Launches Responsible Drinking Campaign

Spirits giant Diageo has launched a new global responsible drinking campaign, The Magic of Moderate Drinking, to encourage consumers to drink responsibly over the festive period.

Diageo has created a positive drinking page on its website, and will host resources such as DRINKiQ and demonstrate the latest responsible drinking work from Diageo and its brands, it noted.

The campaign shows that by drinking better, not more, consumers can savour every moment and occasion.

It highlights many forms of responsible drinking, such as spacing drinks with water or food, having a non-alcoholic option, or measuring units to help you keep an eye on the quantity of drinks.

The story is told through a film featuring Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray 0.0 and Seedlip, and a host helping guests to experience moderate drinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Challenging Outdated Perceptions'

Kate Gibson, global society director at Diageo, said, "I love this campaign as it shows that you don’t have to compromise on fun in order to moderate your drinking.

"This is challenging outdated perceptions about responsible drinking and demonstrates you can still have a great celebration.”

Made in partnership with Marmalade Film and Media, the global campaign will see the rollout a series of activities throughout the year, Diageo added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign will be shared across OOH, including in main London underground stations and will feature on Diageo's social channels.

The company's major markets, including Great Britain, North America, China and Brazil, will tap into the campaign throughout the year, from local occasions to key sporting events.

Claire Eades, CEO of Marmalade Film and Media, said, “Research has shown that people often don’t want to admit to their friends that they are moderating, so we really wanted to help Diageo to shift behaviour and show that moderate drinking is a positive choice that allows everyone to savour the moment and truly celebrate every occasion.”