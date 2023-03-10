52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Drinks

Heineken Gets Final Nod On The Acquisition Of Distell

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

The South African Competition Tribunal has approved Heineken's offer to acquire control of Distell Group Holdings Limited, paving the way for the creation of a regional African beverage company.

This is the final regulatory approval following those received from the Namibia Competition Commission, the Common Market of Eastern & Southern Africa and all other jurisdictions.

The transaction is expected to be implemented in April, the brewer added.

In September of last year, South Africa's Competition Commission issued conditional approval on Heineken's purchase of Distell Group.

Read More: South Africa Approves Heineken's Takeover Of Distell With Conditions

Heineken first announced plans to acquire Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited in 2021.

The two breweries were to be combined with Heineken South Africa to set up a new Heineken majority-owned business, Newco.

'Regional Beverage Champion'

Heineken's CEO and executive board chairman Dolf van den Brink, said, "We are delighted the competition tribunal has approved the deal. We are very excited to bring together three strong businesses to create a regional beverage champion, with a unique multi-category offer to better serve consumers and customers, and create shared societal value across Southern Africa.

"We are committed to being a strong partner for growth and making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate, and the proactive and comprehensive public interest package we have put forward is a testament to that."

The Deal

Heineken will invest approximately €2.4 billion in Newco for a 65% shareholding.

It will comprise a cash payout of approximately €1.2 billion, funded from bonds, existing cash resources and committed credit facilities.

The contribution from assets will include 75% of HSA, 100% of its export businesses in certain other African markets, and its minority interest in NBL.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest drinks news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Brown-Forman Misses Quarterly Profit Estimates As Costs Weigh
2
Drinks

Carlsberg Group Plans To Expand Regenerative Barley Usage Across Brands
3
Drinks

Carlsberg Announces CEO Cees 't Hart's Retirement Plan
4
Drinks

Budweiser APAC Bets On Post-COVID China Thirst For Premium Beer
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com