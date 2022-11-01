Subscribe Login
Drinks

Heineken South Africa Bets On Solar To Cut Carbon Emissions

Share this article

A new solar power plant at the South African arm of Heineken NV will supply 30% of a brewery's electricity demand, the brewer said, the latest company to seek an alternative supply as the state utility's rolling power cuts hammer productivity.

"This project supports Heineken's 'Brewing a Better World' goal to reach net-zero (carbon emissions) status in all its production sites by 2030," Richard Kriel, Heineken's engineering, strategic projects and sustainability manager said. "It is the latest move made by the company on its journey towards more sustainable brewing.

Solar Power Plant

Kriel was speaking at a launch event for the solar power plant at the company's Sedibeng, Midvaal brewery.

The plant, which began producing power in May, is the largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery in South Africa, and the largest within the Heineken group, boasting 14,000 panels with an energy capacity of over 6.5 megawatts. It will provide 30% of the brewery's electricity demand, the company said.

The 19 hectare (47-acre) project will generate 17,000 megawatt hours of electricity a year, Heineken added.

State utility Eskom regularly implements rolling power cuts, termed "loadshedding," as it struggles to meet demand.

The solar plant, which has an estimated lifespan of 25 years, has been undertaken in partnership with The SOLA Group, a vertically-integrated provider of renewable energy solutions in South Africa

Elsewhere, Heineken reported a 27.5% increase in revenue in the third quarter of its financial year, with reported revenue of €9.41 billion and net revenue of €7.79 billion.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Campari Builds Up Bourbon Business With Wilderness Trail Distillery Deal
2
Drinks

Brazil Brewer Ambev Beats Q3 Profit Expectations On Local Market Momentum
3
Drinks

Majority Of Irish Whiskey Producers Have Faced Supply Chain Issues: Report
4
Drinks

Campari Boss Says Cost-Of-Living Crisis Not Deterring Drinkers
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com