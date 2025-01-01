Brewery
British Beer-Maker Stockpiling Malt To Try To Beat Price Squeeze
As Malt price has gone up 40% to 50%, Milton Brewery in eastern England is stockpiling on the ingredient to stave off the impact of soaring prices.
Carlsberg Sweden Rolls Out Electric Fleet
Carlsberg Sweden has rolled out its first electric fleet for transporting goods between its brewery in Falkenberg and the external warehouse at the E6.
