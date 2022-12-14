Subscribe Login
Drinks

Indian Winemaker Sula's IPO Oversubscribed With Bids Worth $190m

Share this article

Sula Vineyards Ltd's initial public offering was oversubscribed on Wednesday with bids worth 15.65 billion rupees (€180 million), although some analysts had expected still more demand for India's largest wine producer.

Investors had bid for 43.8 million shares by the final day of bidding, 2.33 times the 18.8 million shares on offer, with institutional investors showing the most interest, exchange data showed.

It is targeting a valuation of up to 29.13 billion rupees in India's first IPO by a pure winemaker, tapping a rise in consumption since the pandemic in a country that prefers beer, whisky and country liquor.

Sula aims to raise a total of 9.6 billion rupees, including 2.88 billion rupees already raised from anchor investors such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Goldman Sachs.

Institutional buyers bid for over four times the shares reserved for them, while retail investor subscription was at 1.65 times. The price range for the IPO was between 340 rupees and 357 rupees.

'Subdued Response'

"We are a little surprised by the subdued response to the IPO, given the very strong brand Sula offers and the fact that there's a big runway of growth for a brand like this," said Motilal Oswal equity strategist Hemang Jani.

Jani added Sula could offer tremendous growth given its positioning in the market, with a limited number of players having the ability to disrupt the brand.

Analysts have previously said Sula could see outsized growth in the coming years as people perceive wine to be a healthier alternative to spirits and accept it as a social drink. Wine currently makes up less than 1% of alcohol consumption in India against the world average of 13%.

However, other brokerages have noted that international brands could become cheaper following a potential removal of high import duties. In addition, Sula's financials are not attractive as it only recently turned profitable, they said.

Sula will debut on the stock exchanges between 20 December and 22 December 2022.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest drinks news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Kahlúa Achieves 100% Traceability For Arabica Coffee
2
Features

Pernod Ricard's Vanessa Wright On The Company's Progress Towards Sustainability
3
Drinks

India's Top Winemaker Sula Aims For 29.13bn Rupees Valuation In IPO
4
Drinks

Naked Wines 'Laying The Foundation' For Long-Term Growth, Says CEO
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com