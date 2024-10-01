India
Premium
Food Sector In India Could Be Affected By Edible Oil Import Duty Increase: GlobalData
The edible oil import duty increase recently announced by the Indian government is likely to have 'wide-ranging effects' on food sector in the country.
Former Amazon India Head Nominated To Lead Nestlé's India Operations
Nestlé India's Swiss parent is betting on former Amazon India head Manish Tiwary to steer the packaged foods giant's unit.
