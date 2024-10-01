52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
India

India's Tata Faces Pressure In Starbucks Joint Venture As Consumers Cut Back

Food Sector In India Could Be Affected By Edible Oil Import Duty Increase: GlobalData

The edible oil import duty increase recently announced by the Indian government is likely to have 'wide-ranging effects' on food sector in the country.

Former Amazon India Head Nominated To Lead Nestlé's India Operations

Nestlé India's Swiss parent is betting on former Amazon India head Manish Tiwary to steer the packaged foods giant's unit.

