Drinks

Jack Daniel's Maker Brown-Forman Tops Quarterly Sales Estimates

By Reuters
Brown-Forman Corp topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales, benefiting from higher prices as well as steady demand for its liquor brands such as Jack Daniel's whisky, Woodford Reserve bourbon and el Jimador tequila.

Spirit makers have raised prices globally as they try to protect their margins from increased costs and a stronger US dollar.

Brown-Forman's revenue rose 5% to $1.05 billion (€980 million) for the fourth quarter ended 30 April, beating analysts' average estimate of $990.3 million (€925.02 million), according to Refinitiv data.

However, despite multiple price hikes, the company grappled with higher expenses linked to supply chain, raw materials, and packaging, pushing its gross margin to 60.8% for the quarter, from 62.8% a year earlier.

Costs And Inventories

That is in contrast to several consumer companies, including beverage makers and retailers, which are banking on lower input costs and inventories, as well as extended price hikes for a quicker-than-expected recovery in their margins.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman also benefited from a rebound in air and cruise travel, as well as distributors restocking its wine and spirits in markets like Germany, Australia and Mexico, following a year of supply chain disruptions.

It earned 43 cents per share for the quarter, in line with analysts' expectations.

The American bourbon whisky maker's results mirrored those of rivals Anheuser-Busch InBev, Molson Coors Beverage Co and Constellation Brands Inc, which have reported an upbeat quarter on resilient demand for their costlier products.

Brown-Forman said it expects organic net sales to grow between 5% and 7% for the full year.

Read More: Woodford Reserve Names Elizabeth McCall As Master Distiller

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest drinks news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

