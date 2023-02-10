Woodford Reserve Names Elizabeth McCall As Master Distiller

Brown-Forman subsidiary Woodford Reserve has named Elizabeth McCall as Master Distiller, succeeding Chris Morris, who will assume the role of Master Distiller Emeritus.

McCall is the third in the bourbon brand’s 26-year history to be awarded the title.

She has been training for the role for over a decade and will oversee quality and innovation efforts and bring new Woodford Reserve products to market.

She will lead the brand’s special, rare bourbon releases, including the Master’s Collection and Distillery Series, the company noted.

McCall said she is 'deeply honoured' to take the baton from her mentor and friend, whom she considers a legend in the spirits industry.

The Highest Honour

The role of emeritus is the highest honour one can achieve as a distiller and Morris will remain an essential part of the Woodford team.

“I am humbled to stand upon the foundation built by Chris Morris, who is one of the most well-known and respected Master Distillers in the world,” McCall said. “I look forward to following in his footsteps and crafting the world’s finest bourbon.”

Morris began mentoring McCall to take the Master Distiller role in 2015, when she became Master Taster.

In February 2018, McCall was named Woodford Reserve Assistant Master Distiller.

'Innovative Flavour Concepts'

Morris said, “I am proud of – and confident in – Elizabeth’s ability to maintain the award-winning flavour profile of the Woodford Reserve family into the next generation.

“Her inquisitive nature bodes well for those who have come to expect innovative flavour concepts from our Master’s Collection and Distillery Series offerings. The future couldn’t be more promising for Woodford Reserve.”

In 2019, McCall joined Brown‑Forman as a member of the research and development department.

She began her career setting up tasting panels to ensure quality and consistency with the company’s products, the company added.

She followed her mother's footsteps and is the the second generation in her family to work in the spirits industry.

