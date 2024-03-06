Pernod Ricard Hellas To Distribute Mikks Cocktail Mixers In Greece

Pernod Ricard Hellas has entered into a strategic partnership to distribute bottled cocktail mixers from Mikks in the Greek market.

Founded in 2017 in Switzerland, Mikks offers its cocktail mixers in more than ten markets across Europe, according to a report in the Greek publication Business News.

The mixers come in six flavours: Passion Lemon, Yuzu Elder, Ginger Mint, Basil Lime, Sour Lemon and Coldbrew Cacao.

The products are available in two bottle sizes: 0.25 litres, which is enough for six to eight drinks, and 0.75 litres, which makes about 18-25 drinks.

Mikks claims to have a shelf life of up to 12 months closed, at room temperature, and up to four weeks open in the refrigerator.

Marios Ragoussis, an accomplished bartender, has been chosen as the brand ambassador for Mikks in Greece, according to the report.

Ragoussis will collaborate with the Pernod Ricard Hellas team to launch the cocktail mixers in the country.

Mikks was founded by bartender Manuel Vaziri, chef Fabian Gysling and graphic designer Philipp Dornbierer.

Pernod Ricard has been present in Greece since 1990, offering local and international products via its subsidiary, Pernod Ricard Hellas.

Pernod Ricard

In February, the French spirit-maker noted that it expected sales to flatline this year, after a tough first six months, but it is banking on improved demand in key Chinese and US markets from the second half thereof.

Pernod Ricard, which owns Martell cognac, Mumm champagne and Absolut vodka and had previously forecast a rise in annual sales, noted that strict control over costs would drive margin expansion, with full-year organic operating profit set to grow at a low single-digit rate.

It also noted that it will buy back €300 million worth of shares this year, having already repurchased €150 million of stock in the first half thereof.