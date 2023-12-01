Pernod Ricard Names Conor McQuaid As CEO Of North America Business

Spirits giant Pernod Ricard has appointed Conor McQuaid as CEO of North America (USA & Canada), effective 1 January 2024.

McQuaid is a company veteran and has been with Pernod Ricard for 25 years in various leadership roles of increasing responsibility, the company noted.

He has a wealth of experience across corporate functions, market, and brand companies, the company noted.

Currently, he serves as executive vice president of sustainability and responsibility, communications and public affairs and a member of Pernod Ricard's executive committee.

Before this, he was the chairperson and CEO of Irish Distillers (Jameson) and executive vice president of global business development.

'Unique Skill Set'

Commenting on the appointment, Alexandre Ricard, chairperson and CEO of Pernod Ricard, said, "The US continues to be our number one market, and Conor brings a unique skill set from his 25 years at Pernod Ricard that is perfectly suited to continue our transformation in such a dynamic market.

"He has a deep understanding of every aspect of our business and a proven record of execution. His leadership and the instrumental role he played in the success of Jameson, particularly in the US, underscore his ability to further advance Pernod Ricard's ambitions in North America."

McQuaid succeeds Ann Mukherjee, who has decided to step down to focus on her family.

Ricard thanked Mukherjee for her "significant contribution" to the company's North America business and brands.

"Ann leaves a strong foundation of achievements in the evolution of our portfolio strategy and brand marketing effectiveness across the North American market. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors," he added.