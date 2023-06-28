Pernod Ricard To Sell Clan Campbell To Stock Spirits

French spirits group Pernod Ricard has entered into an agreement with Stock Spirits Group through Chivas Brothers Limited for the potential sale of the Clan Campbell Blended Scotch Whisky.

This proposed transaction remains subject to consultation with the relevant employee representative bodies, the spirits giant said in a statement.

Portfolio Management Strategy

The deal is part of Pernod Ricard’s portfolio management strategy, aimed at adapting to the evolving needs of its consumers and providing greater opportunities for premiumisation.

In France, the group’s portfolio of Scotch whiskies includes the blended whiskies Ballantine’s and Chivas Regal, as well as The Glenlivet and Aberlour single malts.

Clan Campbell is one of the leading brands in the blend-12 yo Scotch whisky category in France, with a presence in other European markets such as Spain, Luxembourg, and Italy.

In recent years, the company has expanded its portfolio with the addition of Clan Caribbean rum-based spirit drink.

Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group, a central Europe-based spirits company, is present in Poland, Czechia, Slovakia and Italy.

It owns more than 70 brands, including Zoladkowa Vodka, Stock 84 brandy, Limonce limoncello and Bozkov rum.

Stock Spirits employs more than 1,200 people and exports to more than 50 countries worldwide.

In May of this year, Pernod Ricard acquired a minority stake in ecoSPIRITS, a circular economy technology startup, which focuses on low carbon distribution systems for the drinks industry.

